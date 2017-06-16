

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Friday announced overall efficacy and safety outcome for the Phase 3 b/4 study of Xeljanz 5 mg twice daily as monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate compared to Humira plus MTX in patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis.



The company said that 46 percent of the patients on Xeljanz 5 mg BID plus MTX achieved ACR 50 response at six months, the primary efficacy endpoint. While 38.3 percent of patients on monotherapy achieved the end points and 43.8 percent of patients of humira 40 mg every other week plus MTX achieved it.



Roy Fleischmann, study author said, 'As expected, XELJANZ in combination with methotrexate provided similar ACR50 response rates to Humira plus methotrexate...Although XELJANZ monotherapy did not demonstrate noninferiority to either combination arm.'



