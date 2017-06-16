Nasdaq Riga decided on June 16, 2017 to resume automatic order matching in AS "Latvijas Gaze" shares (GZE1R, ISIN code: LV0000100899).



Order management will be possible from 12:30 (EET), continuous trading will start with an opening call auction at 12:40 (EET).



Trading in AS "Latvijas Gaze" shares was suspended taking into account the application made by the company where Nasdaq Riga was asked to suspend the trading during company's annual general meeting on June 16, 2017.



AS "Latvijas Gaze" has submitted the decisions of annual shareholders' meeting held on June 16, 2017, therefore the company has eliminated the reason, based on which trading was suspended.



