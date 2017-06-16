At the request of A1M Pharma AB (publ), 556755-3226, A1M Pharma AB's equity rights will be traded on First North as from June 20, 2017.



Security name: A1M Pharma AB TO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: A1M TO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of equity 35,555,556 rights: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009773450 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 137176 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Strike price SEK 15.00 per share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Twenty (20) equity rights give the right to subcribe for one (1) new share in A1M Pharma AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription August 28 - September 8, 2017, and period: November 27 - December 8, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: December 6, 2017 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 8022.