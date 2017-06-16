Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. (REG S) - Result of AGM

Company code: 2888

No: 1

Subject: SKFH announces resolutions passed by the 2017 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

To which item it meets--article 4 paragraph xx: 18

Date of events: 2017/06/16



Contents:

1. Date of the shareholders' meeting: 2017/06/16

2. Important resolutions (1)profit distribution/deficit compensation: To pass the Company's 2016 earnings distribution

3. Important resolutions (2)amendments of the corporate charter: None

4. Important resolutions (3)business report and financial statements: To pass the Company's 2016 CPA audited financial statements

5. Important resolutions (4)elections of board of directors and supervisors: Election of the Company's directors and independent directors of the 6th Term



List of elected Directors:

Director-Shin Kong Wu Ho Su Culture and Education Foundation

Representative: Wu, Tung Chin

Director-Tung Shing Investment Co., Ltd.

Representative: Wu, Tung Shing

Director-Shin Sheng Co., Ltd.

Representative: Hung, Wen Tong

Director-Shin Sheng Co., Ltd.

Representative: Wu, Tung Ming

Director-Shin Sheng Co., Ltd.

Representative: Lin, Po Han

Director-Chin Shan Investment Co., Ltd.

Representative: Peng, Hsueh Fen

Director-Shin Kong Wu Tung Chin Foundation

Representative: Lee, Jih-Chu

Director-Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store Co., Ltd.

Representative: Yeh, Yun-Wan

Director-Shin Kong Wu Ho Su Culture and Education Foundation

Representative: Wu, Min Wei

Director-Wu Chia Lu Insurance Culture and Education Foundation

Representative: Wu, Benson

Director-Hui Feng Investment Co., Ltd.

Representative: Su, Chi Ming

Director-Shin Cheng Investment Co., Ltd.

List of elected Independent Directors:

Independent Director: Li, Cheng Yi

Independent Director: Li, Sheng-Yann

Independent Director: Lin, Mei-Hwa

6. Important resolutions (5)other proposals: To pass the amendment to the Company's Procedures Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets

7. Any other matters that need to be specified: None