Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. (REG S) - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, June 16
Company code: 2888
No: 1
Subject: SKFH announces resolutions passed by the 2017 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
To which item it meets--article 4 paragraph xx: 18
Date of events: 2017/06/16
Contents:
1. Date of the shareholders' meeting: 2017/06/16
2. Important resolutions (1)profit distribution/deficit compensation: To pass the Company's 2016 earnings distribution
3. Important resolutions (2)amendments of the corporate charter: None
4. Important resolutions (3)business report and financial statements: To pass the Company's 2016 CPA audited financial statements
5. Important resolutions (4)elections of board of directors and supervisors: Election of the Company's directors and independent directors of the 6th Term
List of elected Directors:
Director-Shin Kong Wu Ho Su Culture and Education Foundation
Representative: Wu, Tung Chin
Director-Tung Shing Investment Co., Ltd.
Representative: Wu, Tung Shing
Director-Shin Sheng Co., Ltd.
Representative: Hung, Wen Tong
Director-Shin Sheng Co., Ltd.
Representative: Wu, Tung Ming
Director-Shin Sheng Co., Ltd.
Representative: Lin, Po Han
Director-Chin Shan Investment Co., Ltd.
Representative: Peng, Hsueh Fen
Director-Shin Kong Wu Tung Chin Foundation
Representative: Lee, Jih-Chu
Director-Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store Co., Ltd.
Representative: Yeh, Yun-Wan
Director-Shin Kong Wu Ho Su Culture and Education Foundation
Representative: Wu, Min Wei
Director-Wu Chia Lu Insurance Culture and Education Foundation
Representative: Wu, Benson
Director-Hui Feng Investment Co., Ltd.
Representative: Su, Chi Ming
Director-Shin Cheng Investment Co., Ltd.
List of elected Independent Directors:
Independent Director: Li, Cheng Yi
Independent Director: Li, Sheng-Yann
Independent Director: Lin, Mei-Hwa
6. Important resolutions (5)other proposals: To pass the amendment to the Company's Procedures Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
7. Any other matters that need to be specified: None