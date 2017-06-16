

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares inched higher on Friday as Greece's creditors agreed to release a further tranche of funds to Athens and data showed European car sales bounced back in May after a dip in April.



The benchmark DAX was up 65 points or 0.51 percent at 12,758 in late opening deals after losing 0.9 percent the previous day.



Banks rallied, with Commerzbank rising 2 percent and rival Deutsche bank climbing 1 percent.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were up between 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent after industry data showed European car sales rose 7.7 percent in May from the same month a year ago.



Adidas slid half a percent after Skechers USA Inc. scored two major victories in a patent dispute with the German sportswear giant.



In economic releases, Eurozone inflation slowed as estimated in May, largely reflecting the slowdown in energy price growth, final data from Eurostat showed.



Headline inflation eased to 1.4 percent from 1.9 percent in April. The rate came in line with the flash estimate published on May 31.



