

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's foreign trade surplus decreased in April from a year ago, as exports fell faster than imports, data from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.



The trade surplus fell to EUR 3.6 billion in April from EUR 4.5 billion in the corresponding month last year. In March, the surplus was EUR 5.3 billion.



Exports declined 2.8 percent year-over-year in April and imports dropped slightly by 0.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, both exports and imports slid by 1.8 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively in April.



The EU trade surplus came in at EUR 1.0 billion in April versus EUR 0.9 billion in the same month of 2016.



