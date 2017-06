BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone labor cost increased at a steady pace in the first quarter, Eurostat reported Friday.



Hourly labor cost grew 1.5 percent on a yearly basis, the same rate as seen in the fourth quarter of 2016.



The annual growth in wages eased to 1.4 percent from 1.6 percent in the previous quarter. At the same time, other cost climbed 1.6 percent versus 1.4 percent a quarter ago.



In the EU28, hourly labor cost increased again by 1.7 percent.



