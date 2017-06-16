Raisio plc, Stock Exchange Release, 16 June 2017, at 1:00 p.m. Finnish time



PEKKA KUUSNIEMI APPOINTED AS CEO OF RAISIO PLC



Raisio plc's Board of Directors has appointed Pekka Kuusniemi, M.Sc.(Econ.), as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Kuusniemi will begin as Raisio plc's President and CEO at the beginning of November 2017. He transfers to Raisio from the position of President and CEO of the Oras Group.



Matti Perkonoja, Chairman of Raisio's Board of Directors says, "Pekka Kuusniemi brings with him substantial leadership experience of an international group and of consumer product sales and marketing. His key task at Raisio will be to promote profitable growth in line with the Group's strategy in Finland and abroad."



"Raisio is a valued brand house with a lot of growth potential. My strong international experience in business and brand development is a good foundation for leading Raisio's growth story," says Pekka Kuusniemi.



Jarmo Puputti, who has served as interim CEO since January 2017, will continue in this position until Kuusniemi begins as President and CEO.



"Jarmo Puputti has done a remarkable job in leading the Raisio Group over the last few months. He has, for example, determinedly managed the process of Raisio's strategic renewal, and I would like to thank him for his contributions", says Matti Perkonoja, Chairman of the Board.



Pekka Kuusniemi's CV is available at www.raisio.com.



Pictures of Pekka Kuusniemi are available at http://raisio.mediabank.fi.



RAISIO PLC



Matti Perkonoja Chairman of the Board of Directors



Call requests to Matti Perkonoja and Pekka Kuusniemi will be forwarded by Heidi Hirvonen, tel. +358 50 567 3060.



Raisio plc



Raisio plc is an international specialist in plant-based nutrition. Raisio's operations are divided into two divisions: Brands and Raisioagro. The Group's key market areas are Finland, Great Britain, the Czech Republic, Russia and Poland. Markets for cholesterol lowering Benecol products are global. Raisio plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2016, the Group's net sales totalled EUR 436 million and comparable EBIT was EUR 50.7 million. The Group employs some 1,400 people. Raisio's best-known brands are Benecol, Benemilk, Elovena, Fox's and Poppets. Benemilk feeds for milk production and Benecol for cholesterol lowering are Raisio's top innovations. For more information on Raisio go to www.raisio.com/en





Distribution Nasdaq Key media www.raisio.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=635512