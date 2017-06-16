

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced that the majority of patients with active psoriatic arthritis treated with Taltz (ixekizumab) exhibited either no progression or minimal progression of radiographic structural joint damage through 52 weeks of treatment. During the 24-week, double-blind period of the SPIRIT-P1 study, patients with active PsA who had never received a biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drug were treated with either 80 mg of Taltz once every two weeks or every four weeks, or adalimumab at the approved dose of 40 mg every two weeks or placebo.



Lilly has filed a supplemental Biologics License Application with the U.S. FDA for Taltz as a treatment of adult patients with active PsA. Taltz is approved for adult patients with active PsA in Japan. Submissions to other regulatory agencies around the world are expected later in the current year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX