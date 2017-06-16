Helsinki, Finland, 2017-06-16 12:06 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SSH Communications Security Corporation has on 16th of June 2017, received the following flagging notification concerning the shares in SSH Communications Security Corporation:



1. Issuer of shares



SSH Communications Security Corporation, 1035804-9



2. Shareowner obliged to give notification



Tatu Ylönen



3. Reason for notification



Due to the share offering of 3,400,000 new shares, conducted on June 15, 2017, the total amount of SSH Communications Security Corporation's shares increased from 34,665,583 shares to 38,065,583 shares. Tatu Ylönen subscribed for 243,500 new shares in the offering, but despite of his subscription Tatu Ylönen's direct and indirect ownership decreased from 52.14 percent to 48.12 percent, which is below the 50 percent flagging threshold.



4. Share of the ownership in the company



Tatu Ylönen's and his fully owned company Clausal Computing Oy's aggregate ownership in SSH Communications Security Corporation is 18,317,123 shares representing 48.12 percent of all shares and votes.



SSH Communications Security Corporation has a total of 38,065,583 shares and votes. The company has one share series, each share entitling to one vote.



Helsinki, 16th of June 2017



SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION



Helena Kukkonen CFO



Further info: Helena Kukkonen, CFO, tel. +358 40 835 3440



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Oy Major media www.ssh.com



About SSH Communications Security: SSH Communications Security is a leading provider of enterprise cybersecurity solutions that monitor, control, and automate trusted access to critical data. The company's long track record of innovation includes Secure Shell (SSH) - one of the world's most widely used network security protocols. Customers worldwide trust our flagship Universal SSH Key Manager® and other solutions to manage access, while greatly reducing costs and compliance risks. The Company sells direct through offices in North America, Europe and Asia and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.