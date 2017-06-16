

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were sharply higher on Friday after Eurozone ministers agreed to give Greece the next tranche of its €86 billion ($96.5 billion) bailout money and industry data showed European car sales rose 7.7 percent in May from the same month a year ago.



Investors also heaved a sigh of relief after a new poll showed President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party is heading for a large majority in Sunday's legislative elections.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 43 points or 0.83 percent at 5,260 in late opening deals after declining half a percent on Thursday.



Automakers Renault and Peugeot rose over 1 percent as European car sales bounced back in May after a dip in April.



Outdoor advertising company JCDecaux gained half a percent on winning the exclusive advertising contract for the Tocumen International Airport in Panama.



Societe Generale also rose half a percent as the shares of its car leasing arm ALD Automotive traded above their initial public offering price.



Credit Agricole slid marginally after its international private banking arm Indosuez Wealth Management entered into exclusive discussions to acquire the private banking activities of Credit Industriel et Commercial in Singapore and Hong Kong.



On the economic front, Eurozone inflation slowed as estimated in May, largely reflecting the slowdown in energy price growth, final data from Eurostat showed.



Headline inflation eased to 1.4 percent from 1.9 percent in April. The rate came in line with the flash estimate published on May 31.



