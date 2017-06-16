NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/16/17 -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE MKT: IGC), an NNW client positioned as a first mover in developing a portfolio of products using cannabis-based "combination therapies" for the treatment of pain and other conditions, including Alzheimer's disease.

The publication, entitled, "Pharmaceutical Leaders Pave the Way to New Alzheimer's Treatments," discusses various treatment options for Alzheimer's disease and the publicly traded companies developing them.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/pharmaceutical-leaders-pave-way-new-alzheimers-treatments/

"While industry behemoths like Pfizer (PFE) and Novartis (NVS) are obvious contenders, India Globalization Capital (IGC) is the first cannabis pharmaceutical company to focus on Alzheimer's disease. While there are more than a dozen publicly traded cannabis pharmaceutical stocks on the market, most of them with market caps much larger than IGC's $12 million, IGC is so far the only one to apply its cannabis-therapies to the treatment of Alzheimer's.

"IGC is aggressively advancing its unique position, and earlier this week announced (http://nnw.fm/3QaWV) that it has acquired the exclusive rights to a THC-based treatment for Alzheimer's, moving the company one step closer to clinical trials for its Alzheimer's product.

"Under a definitive license agreement with the University of South Florida, IGC is the exclusive licensee of a patent filing for the use of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) as a potential therapeutic agent for the disease. The patent, entitled "THC as a Potential Therapeutic Agent for Alzheimer's Disease," claims discovery of a new pathway in which low doses of THC bind to amyloid beta plaques and prevent those plaques from aggregating on neurons, which is what occurs in Alzheimer's disease and causes cognitive decline."

About IGC

In the United States, the company develops cannabis-based therapies. IGC has assembled a portfolio of patent filings that encompasses the indications of Pain, Seizures, Epilepsy, and Cachexia using phytocannabinoids. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

For more information, visit http://www.igcinc.us

