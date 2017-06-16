Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

The key factors driving the growth of Hyperspectral Imaging Market are growing number of research projects using hyperspectral imaging techniques and advancements in hyperspectral imaging technology. Additionally, rise in Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Camera technology and increasing adoption of hyperspectral in military applications are also some of the factors driving hyperspectral imaging market. However, high cost associated with the hyperspectral imaging would be restraining the growth of hyperspectral imaging systems market in coming years.

Recently, Photonics, Inc. has launched new imaging technique that could help in identifying abnormal changes in spectra and also could also help in predicting the possible time need for manufacturing. Additionally, many universities have started link-up tiding with companies for new imaging devices with innovative technology. Hence, continuity for number of projects could be expected and in coming years it would became major factor for the growth of hyperspectral imaging devices market.

The report highlights the adoption of Hyperspectral Imaging Systems in Europe. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Military Surveillance, Remote Sensing, Machine Vision/Optical Sorting, Life Sciences and Medical Diagnostics, and Other Applications. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hyperspectral Cameras and Accessories.

The report also covers geographical segmentation of Hyperspectral Imaging Systems market. The countries included in the report are Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market By Application

4. Europe Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market By Component

5. Europe Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market By Country

6. Company Profiles

Corning Incorporated

Resonon

Specim

Spectral Imaging Ltd.

Telops Inc.

Applied Spectral Imaging

Headwall Photonics Inc.

Bayspec Inc.

Norsk Elektro Optikk As

Surface Optics Corporation and

Chemimage Corporation

