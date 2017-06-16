

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - US power producer EDF Renewable Energy, affiliated to French electric utility EDF (EDFEF.PK), announced Friday that it has signed an agreement to sell 50% of Great Western Wind Project to Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT).



Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and customary conditions precedent.



EDF RE remains involved in the 225 megawatt project as a 50% co-owner and provides management services. EDF Renewable Services provides a portion of the current operations and maintenance services as well as 24/7 remote monitoring from its Operations Control Center.



Located in Woodward and Ellis counties near the base of the Oklahoma panhandle, Great Western Wind is comprised of 30 V117 and 63 V100 wind turbines supplied by Vestas.



The Project achieved commercial operations in December 2016. The electricity generated is provided to Google under a long-term Power Purchase Agreement.



Alliant Energy Vice President of Business Development Joel Schmidt said, 'Our 50% cash equity ownership interest in this Project aligns with Alliant Energy's strategy to invest in renewable energy.'



