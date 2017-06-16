sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.06.2017 | 12:43
PR Newswire

Globe Capital Limited - Directorate Change

PR Newswire
London, June 16

15 June 2017

Globe Capital Limited

("Globe Capital" or the "Company")

Director Change

Globe Capital wishes to announce the appointment of Darren Edmonston to the board as a Non-Executive Director and the resignation of Dr. Garry Willinge, both effective immediately.

Darren George Edmonston has over 20 years' experience in running numerous companies including an accountancy practice formed by himself in 1998 together with a Retail Contract Cleaning Company. Additionally, he has served on numerous companies listed on AIM and NEX Exchange, including Welney Plc, being a current active appointment.

Darren Edmonston's current and past (five years) directorships are as follows:

Current Directorships Past Directorships (five years)
Welney PlcdSUD Italia Limited
Welney Administration LimitedSulvus Inspections Limited
Metro Environmental LimitedAsset Movement Limited
Globe Capital Administration LimitedBushwood Accountants Limited
EDS Solutions LimitedMAW Melford Limited
Carduus Housing Limited
Toddbrook Investments Limited
Cleanbrite FM Limited
Cleanbrite (UK) Limited
Toddbrook Leisure Limited
Christopher Benn Limited
Aquarius Employment Bureau Limited
IGF7 Limited
Explore Pharma Limited
PCG Clinical Limited
1st Nominees Limited
Nominee Secretaries Limited
Katharina Limited
Cleanbrite Facilitation Limited
Melford Antiques Warehouse Limited
Sensus Group Limited
Sensus Consultancy Limited

Other than the above there are no further disclosures to be made under Rule 71 and paragraph 18 of Appendix 1 of the NEX Exchange Rules for Issuers.

David Barnett, Chairman of Globe Capital, said, "We are delighted to welcome Darren to the Board of Globe Capital and look forward to his contributions to the Company's development. In addition I would like to thank Dr. Willinge for his guidance and contributions to the Company, and I wish him well for his future endeavours".

The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information:

Globe Capital Limited
Christopher Neo, Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 3286 6388

Alexander David Securities Limited - Corporate Adviser
David Scott
+44 (0)20 7448 9820


