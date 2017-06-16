Globe Capital Limited - Directorate Change

15 June 2017

Globe Capital Limited

("Globe Capital" or the "Company")

Director Change

Globe Capital wishes to announce the appointment of Darren Edmonston to the board as a Non-Executive Director and the resignation of Dr. Garry Willinge, both effective immediately.

Darren George Edmonston has over 20 years' experience in running numerous companies including an accountancy practice formed by himself in 1998 together with a Retail Contract Cleaning Company. Additionally, he has served on numerous companies listed on AIM and NEX Exchange, including Welney Plc, being a current active appointment.

Darren Edmonston's current and past (five years) directorships are as follows:

Current Directorships Past Directorships (five years) Welney Plcd SUD Italia Limited Welney Administration Limited Sulvus Inspections Limited Metro Environmental Limited Asset Movement Limited Globe Capital Administration Limited Bushwood Accountants Limited EDS Solutions Limited MAW Melford Limited Carduus Housing Limited Toddbrook Investments Limited Cleanbrite FM Limited Cleanbrite (UK) Limited Toddbrook Leisure Limited Christopher Benn Limited Aquarius Employment Bureau Limited IGF7 Limited Explore Pharma Limited PCG Clinical Limited 1st Nominees Limited Nominee Secretaries Limited Katharina Limited Cleanbrite Facilitation Limited Melford Antiques Warehouse Limited Sensus Group Limited Sensus Consultancy Limited

Other than the above there are no further disclosures to be made under Rule 71 and paragraph 18 of Appendix 1 of the NEX Exchange Rules for Issuers.

David Barnett, Chairman of Globe Capital, said, "We are delighted to welcome Darren to the Board of Globe Capital and look forward to his contributions to the Company's development. In addition I would like to thank Dr. Willinge for his guidance and contributions to the Company, and I wish him well for his future endeavours".

The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information:

Globe Capital Limited

Christopher Neo, Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 3286 6388

Alexander David Securities Limited - Corporate Adviser

David Scott

+44 (0)20 7448 9820