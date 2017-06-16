

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose on Friday after Eurozone ministers agreed to give Greece the next tranche of its €86 billion ($96.5 billion) bailout money and Tesco posted its strongest U.K. sales growth in seven years.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 49 points or 0.67 percent at 7,469 in late opening deals after losing 0.7 percent the previous day.



Mining giant BHP Billiton rose about 1 percent after electing Ken MacKenzie, a former managing director of global packaging group Amcor, as its new chairman.



Capita shares rose more than 1 percent. Reuters reported that Australia's Link Group and three buyout funds are putting the finishing touches to their rival offers for the British outsourcing group's asset management services arm.



BP Plc gained 1 percent. The energy giant and its Indian partner Reliance Industries have unveiled plans to invest a combined $6 billion in the D6 gas field in the Krishna-Godavari (KG) basin.



Rolls Royce Holding rallied 2 percent after the engines maker said it has started 2017 well, with all businesses performing in line with its expectations.



Tesco shares were half a percent lower, erasing early gains.



