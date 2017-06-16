Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited - Circ re renewal of authority to issue shares

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited (the "Company")

Circular re renewal of authority to issue shares

The Company is posting a circular to shareholders incorporating a notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held at 3 p.m. on 5 July 2017 at which a resolution will be proposed to renew the authority granted at the AGM in January 2017 to issue shares on a non-pre-emptive basis for up to 10 per cent. of the issued share capital.

Background

At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") which was held on 31 January 2017, approval was given to resolution 5 which authorised the Company to issue on a non-pre-emptive basis up to a maximum of 13,605,645 ordinary shares of 5p each ("Shares"), representing 10 per cent. of the total number of Shares in issue as at that time.

Between the date of the passing of that resolution and today, in order to satisfy on-going demand for the Company's Shares from the market, the Company has issued 13,210,547 new Shares at an average price of 78.3p, representing a premium of 3.5 per cent. on average over net asset value per Share. This is consistent with the Board's ambition to grow the Company by equity issuance, subject always to market conditions, with a view to reducing the ongoing charges ratio and improving liquidity.

Because of the issuance referred to above, there are now only 395,098 Shares remaining under the authority provided at the AGM. In the normal course of events, the authority would be renewed at the next AGM of the Company, which is expected to take place in late January or early February 2018. However, given the rate of issuance in recent months, the remaining authority is almost exhausted and, therefore, we are writing to propose the renewal of the authority at an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") convened for that purpose to enable the Company to issue Shares to meet further demand.

The authority being sought is for up to an additional 14,966,210 Shares, representing 10 per cent. of the Shares in issue assuming the existing authority has been utilised in full. This authority will not be exercised at a price below net asset value per Share so the interests of existing shareholders, in terms of net asset value per Share, are not diluted, and will expire at the AGM in 2018 or such earlier date as the authority is revoked, varied or renewed by shareholders. The Board would like to stress that when considering any issue of new Shares, it is mindful that existing shareholders' interests are paramount and will always ensure that issues of new Shares take place at an appropriate premium to cum dividend net asset value per Share.

The Company has been able to issue shares under its shareholder authority without the cost of publishing a prospectus which, in accordance with the Prospectus Rules, is not required in respect of the admission to trading of shares representing over a period of 12 months less than 10 per cent. of the number of shares of the same class already admitted to trading on the same regulated market. The Company has nearly reached the 10 per cent limit in respect of issuance over the last 12 months. However, in May 2017, the Council of the EU adopted a new regulation on prospectuses which simplifies the rules and streamlines related administrative procedures, and makes it cheaper and simpler for small businesses to access capital markets. Under the new rules, the 10 per cent limit referred to above will be increased to 20 per cent. It is expected that this increased limit will become effective within the next few months and this would enable the Company to continue to issue shares to meet demand without a prospectus, subject to renewal of the shareholder authority being proposed at the EGM.

Extraordinary General Meeting

A notice convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, which is to be held at 3 p.m. on 5 July 2017, is set out below. At this EGM, a special resolution ("Resolution"), which requires a two-thirds majority of those shareholders voting to vote in favour in order to be passed, will be proposed to effect the renewal of the authority to issue Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis.

Recommendation

The Board considers that the Resolution to be proposed at the EGM is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole, and accordingly the Board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of the Resolution.

The Directors intend to vote in favour, or procure the vote in favour, of the Resolution in respect of their beneficial holdings of Shares which, in aggregate, amount to 1,221,230 Shares representing approximately 0.82 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

16 June 2017

Contacts

Hilary Jones

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 825323