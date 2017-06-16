SAN ANTONIO, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 06/16/17 -- Harte Hanks (NYSE: HHS), a leader in customer relationships, experiences and interaction-led marketing, today confirmed that it has received notice from Sidus Investment Partners, L.P. of its intention to nominate two candidates to stand for election to the Company's Board of Directors at Harte Hanks' 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, to be held on Thursday, August 17, 2017.

Harte Hanks issued the following statement:

"The Board of Directors and management team of Harte Hanks are committed to acting in the best interests of the Company and all Harte Hanks' stockholders. Harte Hanks strives to maintain constructive, ongoing communications with all of its stockholders and welcomes their views and opinions with the goal of enhancing value for all stockholders. Our Board is comprised of seven very experienced and highly qualified directors, all of whom are actively engaged in the oversight and/or management of the Company. Our priority remains executing our strategic turnaround plan, nevertheless the Board will review the nomination notice and present its recommended nominees for the two director positions up for election at the 2017 Annual Meeting in Harte Hanks' definitive proxy statement and other materials, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and mailed to all stockholders eligible to vote at the 2017 Annual Meeting."

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP is serving as legal advisor to Harte Hanks.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It:

Harte Hanks, its directors and/or its director nominees and certain of its executive officers and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Harte Hanks' stockholders in connection with the 2017 Annual Meeting. Harte Hanks plans to file a proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the 2017 Annual Meeting (the "2017 Proxy Statement").

STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE 2017 PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT HARTE HANKS WILL FILE WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

Additional information regarding the identity of these potential participants and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the 2017 Proxy Statement and other materials to be filed with the SEC in connection with the 2017 Annual Meeting. Such information can also be found in Harte Hanks' definitive proxy statement for the 2016 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, filed with the SEC on April 11, 2016. To the extent holdings of Harte Hanks' securities have changed since the amounts shown in the definitive proxy statement for the 2016 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, such changes have been or will be reflected on Initial Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 3 or Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC.

Stockholders will be able to obtain, free of charge, copies of the 2017 Proxy Statement (including any amendments or supplements thereto) and any other documents filed by Harte Hanks with the SEC in connection with the 2017 Annual Meeting at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), at Harte Hanks' website (www.hartehanks.com), or by writing to the Company's Corporate Secretary at Harte Hanks, 9601 McAllister Freeway, Suite 610, San Antonio, Texas 78216, or by calling Harte Hanks' Corporate Secretary at (210) 829-9000.

Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are predictions based on expectations and projections about future events, and are not statements of historical fact. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "predict", "project", "estimate", "likely", "believe", "might", "seek", "may", "remain", "potential", "can", "should", "could", "future" and similar expressions, or the negative of those expressions. These forward-looking statements include the Company's beliefs or expectations relating to the director nominations discussed above. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

