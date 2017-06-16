Research and Markets - Global Steel Long Products Market to Grow at a CAGR of 2.9% by 2021 - Key Vendors are ArcelorMittal, EVRAZ, Gerdau, Shagang Group & NSSMC

DUBLIN, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global steel long products market to grow at a CAGR of 2.97% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Steel Long Products Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is increase in use of steel scrap. The use of scraped steel and iron is increasing to reduce the environmental concerns regarding carbon dioxide emissions. Recycling of scrap improves the industry's economic viability and reduces the environmental impact by eliminating the need for iron ore extraction for steel production. This decreases carbon dioxide emissions significantly, saves energy and water consumption, and reduces air pollution. On an average, 1.79 metric tons of carbon dioxide is saved for each metric ton of scrap steel. Steel scrap has, therefore, become the choice of raw material for steel long product producers. Thus, concern for global warming caused by the steel industry is driving the use of steel scrap for the production of steel long products.

According to the report, one driver in market is rising industrialization in APAC leading to demand for steel long products. APAC is the largest and fastest-growing market for steel long products worldwide. The rapid increase in industrialization and economic growth in countries like China, India, and Japan are key drivers of demand for steel long products in this region. For instance, the construction market in China is expected to rise to $2.49 trillion by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 12.14% during the forecast period. Steady economic development in China, India, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand has boosted industrial growth in APAC over the past few years.

Key vendors



ArcelorMittal

EVRAZ

Gerdau

Shagang Group

NSSMC



Other prominent vendors



Baosteel

Celsa Steel

Heilongjiang Jianlong Iron and Steel

Mechel

Riva Group



