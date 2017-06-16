MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/16/17 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

This year marks the 375th anniversary of Montreal's foundation. Modern, famous for its joie de vivre, bustling with activities from sunrise to the wee hours of the morning... Quebec's largest city stands as one of North America's top-not to mention trendiest- shopping and culinary destinations. This summer, you're invited to discover Montreal's Laurier West Avenue.

A few minutes away from downtown, easily accessible by car and public transit, Laurier West encapsulates a genuine neighbourhood life. Nestled between Mile-End and Outremont, hugging the base of the iconic Mont-Royal Park, Laurier West invites you to discover a destination that has style, elegance, and that will have your taste buds racing.

Laurier West's kilometre-long stretch features over 200 exclusive addresses where Montreal's authentic, vibrant Latin vibe comes to life. Whether you're on a day trip or a week-long stay, Laurier West should definitely be top on your list of things to do and see.

Feel like experiencing all the elegance, fashion and culinary delights the city has to offer? Here is what Laurier West has in store for you.

Fashion, Food and Evenings-Out:

THREE WAYS TO DISCOVER LAURIER WEST

Laurier West holds a cluster of exclusive, independent destinations. Here are three ideas to fully appreciate all its colours and flavours.

FASHION: URBAN FABRIC

Montrealers agree-Laurier West is THE fashion destination when looking for original, exclusive creations.

This trendy spot, a favourite among stylish in-the-know fashionistas, is also at the top of the list for beauty care.

We love the Montreal-made jewellery available at MYEL and Argent Tonic. Lest we forget the feminine collections designed by Isabelle Elie, Billy le Kid's vision of children's fashion, the stylish sunglasses at Chapleau Laroche, and the beauty treatments given by professionals at Dermalounge, Coiffure & Spa St-Laurent and Arrieu. Montreal lifestyle and je ne sais quoi, at their best.

FOOD: From Asia to Paris

Laurier West offers a vast choice of good eats that are just as pleasing to the eyes as they are to the mouth. French bistros and chic Asian cuisine. Fusion cuisine showcasing local produce and independent coffee shops. Your inner food lover is sure to rejoice in these Instagram-inspired spaces. Asian palates enjoy the Thai dishes at Chao Phraya, the signature sushi at Jun I and the Japan-inspired menu at Mikado.

After an artistic stroll through the D'Avignon Gallery or the magnificent Saint-Viateur Church, your culture-driven penchant may lead you to the steps of the restaurant Chez Leveque, a two-storey bistro offering friendly service in a classic Parisian-inspired setting. Chocolate lovers succumb to Juliette et Chocolat, where chocolate is the star all year long. As for accessories, there are two addresses to remember: L'Emouleur, an intriguing shop specializing in the sale of Japanese knives; Les Touilleurs, the ideal place to purchase kitchen equipment that will turn you into a chef!

EVENINGS-OUT: Where You Should Have Been

Laurier West also features bars and terraces that reflect the nature and personality of those they welcome. Le Kabinet is the perfect pick if you like gin. You'll find a vast selection, including some local brands. Dieu du Ciel brews up a festive ambiance for the growing congregation at this craft microbrewery/pub. Their refreshing beers taste just like heaven! The M.Mme wine bar brings together everything you love about quality, modern restaurants: wine and food menus tuned to perfection.

Before calling it a night, make your way to Datcha, one of the neighbourhood's nightclubs that will have you dancing all night to music by some of the hottest DJs in Montreal and from all around the world.

An Interesting History, a Great Avenue

Laurier West was born around 1850. Then called Saint-Louis Street, it ran through the town of Saint-Louis-du-Mile-End, which would later become the village Cote-Saint-Louis. The magnificent Firehouse, at the north-east corner of Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Laurier Avenue, acted as a townhall for this young city. After amalgamation, the name was changed to Laurier, in honour of Sir Wilfrid Laurier-the first French-Canadian to become prime minister. Its charming boutiques and legendary destinations have called this area home since the 40s. Visit www.laurierouest.com to learn more.

