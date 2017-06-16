sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.06.2017 | 13:13
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Mandatory Close Period in Compliance with MAR

PR Newswire
London, June 15

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

The Directors of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the period ended 31 May 2017, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue shares or buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 20 July 2017.

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098

Date: 16 June 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire