

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose on Friday as Greece's creditors agreed to release a further tranche of funds to Athens and data showed European car sales bounced back in May after a dip in April.



Investors also heaved a sigh of relief after a new poll showed French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party is heading for a large majority in Sunday's legislative elections.



In economic releases, Eurozone inflation slowed as estimated in May, largely reflecting the slowdown in energy price growth, final data from Eurostat showed.



Headline inflation eased to 1.4 percent from 1.9 percent in April. The rate came in line with the flash estimate published on May 31.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.6 percent at 388.23 in late opening deals after declining 0.4 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was moving up 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index was rising 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was adding 0.6 percent.



Nestle shares rallied almost 3 percent after the company said it was considering a sale of its U.S. confectionery business.



Automakers BMW, Renault and Peugeot rose about 1 percent after industry data showed European car sales rose 7.7 percent in May from the same month a year ago.



BHP Billiton rose about 1 percent in London after the mining giant elected Ken MacKenzie, a former managing director of global packaging group Amcor, as its new chairman.



BP Plc gained 1 percent. The energy giant and its Indian partner Reliance Industries have unveiled plans to invest a combined $6 billion in the D6 gas field in the Krishna-Godavari (KG) basin.



Rolls Royce Holding rallied 2 percent after the engines maker said it has started 2017 well, with all businesses performing in line with its expectations.



Retailer Tesco was half a percent lower, erasing early gains after posting its strongest U.K. sales growth in seven years.



