Global Nitric Acid Market to Grow at a CAGR of 2.8% by 2021 - Due to Sharp Rise in China's Economy & Growth in APAC Region - Research and Markets

The global nitric acid market to grow at a CAGR of 2.89% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Nitric Acid Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

APAC's economic growth has contributed to an improved standard of living over time. This was characterized by a sharp rise in China's economy in the past years. In 2015, the countries in East Asia and Pacific accounted for a growth rate of approximately 6%, whereas China's growth rate was estimated to be over 6%. APAC has progressed from macroeconomic policies that include efforts to accelerate revenues in commodity-exporting countries. Excluding China, this region's other developing countries grew at a rate over 4% in 2015. The Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia will show a growth rate of over 5.5% during the forecast period.

According to the report, fertilizers are chemicals used for promoting plant growth. These are either applied in the soil that is carried to the plant body through the roots or leaves. Nitrogen, phosphorous, calcium, and potassium are naturally present in plants that help stimulating plant growth. When soil nutrients are not present in the required amount, plants suffer from nutrient deficiency that hinders their growth. This results in poor yield.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



Key vendors



Agrium

BASF

Dyno Nobel

LSB Industries

The Dow Chemical Company



Other prominent vendors



Apache Nitrogen Products

CF Industries

Ixom

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers

Rentech

Sasol

Simplot



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Market landscape



PART 05: Market segmentation by application



PART 06: Geographical segmentation



PART 07: Decision framework



PART 08: Drivers and challenges



PART 09: Market trends



PART 10: Vendor landscape



