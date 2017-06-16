

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) announced extended follow-up data in which Opdivo (nivolumab) demonstrated responses in adult patients with relapsed or progressed classical Hodgkin lymphoma after autologous stem cell transplant, irrespective of brentuximab vedotin therapy history. The company reported that the results show overall response rates of 65% or greater with median follow-up of at least 16 months, regardless of prior brentuximab vedotin therapies.



The U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency first approved Opdivo for patients with relapsed or refractory cHL following autologous stem cell transplant and brentuximab vedotin in 2016. In the U.S., the indication received accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.



