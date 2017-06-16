

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer price inflation eased in May after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



The consumer price index rose 1.1 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 1.4 percent climb in April. The measure has been rising since December 2016.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.6 annually in May and those of clothing and footwear rose by 1.8 percent. In contrast, utility costs dropped 2.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.2 percent from April, when it increased by 0.5 percent.



