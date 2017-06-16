Healthcare EDI Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2022 - Driven by the Development of Regulations for Transaction Processes - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Healthcare EDI Market by Component (Solution, Service), Delivery Mode (Web & Cloud, Mobile) Transaction Type (Claims Management, Remittance, Payment, Healthcare Supply Chain), End User (Healthcare Provider, Payer, Pharmacy) - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global healthcare EDI market is projected to reach USD 3.77 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.56 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.1%. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the development of regulations for transaction processes, the rising need to curtail healthcare costs, and government support for HCIT implementation.

The report analyzes the global healthcare EDI market by component, delivery mode, transaction type, end user, and region. On the basis of component, the services segment accounted for the largest share in 2016, owing to the outsourcing of EDI services by healthcare organizations and growing demand for scalability of EDI solutions. Based on delivery mode, the global healthcare EDI market is categorized into web & cloud-based EDI, point-to-point EDI, EDI VAN, and mobile EDI. In 2016, the web & cloud-based EDI segment accounted for the largest share of the market, this is primarily attributed to its benefits including affordable solution for small and medium-sized healthcare providers, improved flexibility, and scalability.

Geographically, the global healthcare EDI market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, North America held the largest share of this market and this is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of healthcare EDI in claims & supply chain management, growing number of HCIT companies, and favorable regulations. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising patient volume, growing need to manage large volume of patient data, need to curb healthcare costs, and implementation of HCIT programs in this region.

Data security, which poses a major concern for patients & EDI users and high implementation cost of EDI software are some of the factors restraining the growth of this market during the forecast period.

