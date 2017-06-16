ThetaRay Featured in VivaTech Lists, "Top 24 AI Startups to Meet at VivaTech" and "Top 5 Cyber Companies to Watch"

PARIS, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CEO Mark Gazit Chosen to Speak on VivaTech Panel about theConnection between Cyber Security, Financial Crime and the Internet of Things

Thetaray, a global leader in big data anomaly detection, today announced that it has been included in two influential lists published by VivaTech at its 2017 conference, taking place this week in Paris. The company is featured in "Top 5 Cyber Companies to Watch" and "Top 24 AI Startups to Meet at VivaTech," which highlights the world's leading AI companies. ThetaRay CEO Mark Gazit was also chosen to take part in a panel entitled "IoT and Cyber Security: Securing the Internet of Everything."

VivaTech is a hub for the world's innovators, tech-lovers and pioneers of the future. The event welcomes 50,000 attendees from around the world, and includes speakers such as Alphabet executive chairman Eric Schmidt, GE chairman and CEO Jeff Immelt, and CEOs from Alibaba Group, Lenovo Group, LVMH and other leading global organizations.

"I'm honored to be chosen by VivaTech to speak about a topic as critical and dynamic as security for the Internet of Things," said Gazit. "As the world transforms and more machines talk with one another, we must consider the implications for network security. Just as criminals are using smart machines to commit sophisticated financial crime and hack into industrial operations, we must be prepared to use these same tools to fight back."

ThetaRay will showcase its anomaly detection platform for industrial cyber security and financial institutions at Cyberweek in Tel Aviv on June 25-29 and at Money 20/20 in Copenhagen on June 26-28.

ABOUT THETARAY

ThetaRay's disruptive technology enables financial institutions to uncover the earliest signs of illicit behavior and threats including multichannel fraud, money laundering, and ATM security breaches. The solutions are also deployed for cyber security divisions, industrial manufacturers and critical infrastructure organizations to enable them to become more resilient and seize opportunities. The company's patented mathematical algorithms can process tens of thousands of parameters simultaneously, helping to automatically identify unknown threats across multiple environments, systems and sources - in real-time. ThetaRay works with some of the world's largest banks and financial institutions.

