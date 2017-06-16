Flavor Enhancers Market Worth 8.18 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Flavor Enhancers Marketby Type (Acidulants, Glutamates, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins, Yeast Extracts), Application (Processed & Convenience Foods, Beverages, Meat & Fish Products), Form, Source, & Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Flavor Enhancers Market is projected to reach USD 8.18 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2022. The market is driven by factors such as the growing consumption of convenience food & beverages across the globe, and high usage of monosodium glutamate in savory foods.

Browse 68 market data tables and 36 figures spread through 130 pages and in-depth TOC on"Flavor Enhancers Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

Monosodium glutamate is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the Flavor Enhancers Market by type during the forecast period 2017-2022

Monosodium glutamates (MSG) are synthetically produced and are cheap compared to other types of flavor enhancers, such as acidulants, yeast extracts, and hydrolyzed vegetable protein. MSG is commonly used to enhance the umami flavor in savory foods. The growing consumption of processed food is the driving factor contributing to the demand for MSG, which has augmented the growth of the Flavor Enhancers Market.

The powdered form accounted for the largest market share in the Flavor Enhancers Market in 2016

Flavor enhancers in powdered form are most commonly used by manufacturers as it is easier to use as compared to liquid & semi-liquid forms; therefore, powdered flavor enhancers account for the largest market share in 2016. The powdered form finds application in various bakery products, such as processed food, beverages, condiments, and bakery. Furthermore, technological advancements have led to an increased usage of powdered flavor enhancers as the dosing is easier than liquid & semi-liquid forms.

Significant growth for flavor enhancers is observed in the Asia-Pacific region

Rapid urbanization and increasing demand for convenience food is expected to drive the market for different flavors due to which the Flavor Enhancers Market is projected to grow substantially. There is a growing demand for convenience & processed food products in this region due to the Westernization of food habits, which is likely to surpass the market in developed regions, such as Europe and North America. There is an increasing consumption of frozen meat & fish products as a result of urbanization, hectic lifestyles, and high disposable incomes. This trend is expected to fuel the growth of the Flavor Enhancers Market in the region. This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Cargill (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Associated British Foods plc (U.S.), Corbion N.V. (Netherlands), and Sensient Technologies (U.S.).

