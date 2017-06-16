The two projects will be funded by the World Bank and the Scaling-Up Renewable Energy Program under the Strategic Climate Fund

The World Bank announced that its board of executive directors has approved a $54.4 million financing for the Second Energy Sector Project, an initiative aimed at improving Mongolia's power system and expanding generation capacity through the construction of a 10 MW solar facility.

The World Bank will provide a $42 million loan for the grid project, while the Scaling-Up Renewable Energy Program under the Strategic Climate Fund will add another $12.4 million for the construction of the PV plant.

The facility will be built in the country's Western Region outside the Central Energy System. The facility, which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...