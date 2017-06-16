Raisio Oyj / Raisio plc



Johtohenkilöiden liiketoimet 16.6.2017 / Managers'transaction 16 June 2017



Ilmoitusvelvollinen / Person subject to notification requirement Nimi / Name Perkonoja, Matti Asema / Position Hallituksen jäsen / Member of the Board -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Liikkeeseenlaskija / Issuer Nimi / Name Raisio Oyj / Raisio plc LEI-tunnus / LEI code 74370083282NHIP4QD02 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ilmoituksen luonne / Notification type Ensimmäinen ilmoitus / Initial notification Viitenumero / Reference number 74370083282NHIP4QD02_20170616112157_3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Liiketoimien yksityiskohtaiset tiedot /Transaction details Liiketoimen päivämäärä / Transaction 16.6.2017 / 16 June 2017 date Kauppapaikka / Venue Off-Exchange liiketoimet (XOFF) Liiketoimen luonne / Nature of the Osakepalkkion vastaanottaminen / transaction Receipt of a share-based incentive or remuneration Lisätiedot / Further information (if - any) Instrumentti / Instrument Osake / Share ISIN-koodi / ISIN code FI0009002943 Volyymi / Volume Yksikköhinta / Unit price 1613 0,000 Euro Liiketoimien yhdistetyt tiedot / Aggregated transactions Volyymi / Volume Keskihinta / Volume weighted average 1613 price 0,000 Euro Liiketoimien lukumäärä /Number of 1 transactions





Heidi Hirvonen viestintä- ja IR-päällikkö / Communications and IR Manager puh. 050 567 3060 / tel. +358 50 567 3060



Lisätietoja: / Further information: Janne Martti hallituksen sihteeri / Secretary of the Board puh. 050 556 6521 / tel. +358 50 556 6521





Raisio plc is an international specialist in plant-based nutrition. Raisio's operations are divided into two divisions: Brands and Raisioagro. The Group's key market areas are Finland, Great Britain, the Czech Republic, Russia and Poland. Markets for cholesterol lowering Benecol products are global. Raisio plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2016, the Group's net sales totalled EUR 436 million and comparable EBIT was EUR 50.7 million. The Group employs some 1,400 people. Raisio's best-known brands are Benecol, Benemilk, Elovena, Fox's and Poppets. Benemilk feeds for milk production and Benecol for cholesterol lowering are Raisio's top innovations. For more information on Raisio go to www.raisio.com/en





