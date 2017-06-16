sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Clickstream Analytics Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2022 - Due to Transition From Traditional Techniques to Advanced ECommerce & Analytics Techniques - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Clickstream Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The clickstream analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 750.3 Million in 2017 to USD 1,560.6 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.8% during the forecast period.

The clickstream analytics market is growing rapidly because of the transition from traditional techniques to advanced eCommerce and analytics techniques, and the massive adoption of eCommerce across verticals. Factors such as data privacy laws and regulations, and presence of several open source clickstream analytics solutions are expected to limit the market growth.

The clickstream analytics market is segmented by application into click path optimization, website/application optimization, customer analysis, basket analysis and personalization, traffic analysis, and others (competition benchmarking and next best product analysis). Clickstream provides all the activity data which has taken place on the website; it tracks each and every individual click and stores data in the weblogs. The pages analyzed during a visit is known as click path analysis. Click path optimization allows businesses to follow the customers through their navigation path to understand their interests, and provide them useful information; and enables marketers to bring out the conclusion for click path optimization in order to optimize path as per users' convenience. It will make the marketers understand the potential customers, or the visitors.

Clickstream analytics solutions have been deployed across various verticals, including retail and eCommerce; media and entertainment; telecommunications and IT; travel and hospitality; Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); transportation and logistics; government; energy and utilities; and others (manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, and education). The retail and eCommerce vertical is expected to witness the growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, because of the rise in eCommerce across all regions and increasing need for managing real-time data coming from various eCommerce activities. Further, clickstream analytics also helps to predict demand for resources, supplies, inventory, and equipment with a user-friendly interface.


Companies Mentioned

  • Adobe Systems Incorporated
  • At Internet
  • Connexity, Inc.
  • Google, Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • International Business Machines Corporation
  • Jumpshot, Inc.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Sap Se
  • Splunk, Inc.
  • Talend S.A.
  • Verto Analytics, Inc.
  • Vlocity, Inc
  • Webtrends

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview And Industry Trends

6 Clickstream Analytics Market Analysis, By Type

7 Clickstream Analytics Market Analysis, By Business Application

8 Clickstream Analytics Market Analysis, By Deployment Model

9 Clickstream Analytics Market Analysis, By Organization Size

10 Clickstream Analytics Market Analysis, By Vertical

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/46csrb/clickstream

