

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Democrat Congressional team defeated their Republican counterparts 11-2 in an annual charity baseball game Thursday night under the lights at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. It was while practicing for this game the previous day House Majority Whip Stephen Scalise was shot in the hip by a gunman.



The Nationals Park stadium witnessed a rare sense of unity and a symbolic bipartisan resilience to the nation.



Before the teams took to the field, a message to the players from President Donald Trump was read.



As they lined up for the match, both teams knelt at second base to pray for their colleague, who is undergoing treatment at Medstar Washington Hospital Center in Northwest D.C. a few miles away.



Both sides donned Louisiana State University baseball caps in honor of Scalise's enthusiasm for his alma mater. And Scalise' staff waved red, white and blue signs that read 'Scalise Strong!'



Special Agent David Bailey, one of the Capitol Police officers injured in the attack while helping take down the shooter, threw out the first pitch.



Democratic team's manager Rep. Mike Doyle accepted the trophy, then gave it to his GOP counterpart, Rep. Joe Barton. The Texan accepted it gracefully, and said, 'Next year we won't be so nice.'



The century-old annual affair, which is usually a low-key event, drew a record 25000-strong crowd this time.



The other day, a gunman had indiscriminately opened fire and shot Scalise inflicting severe injuries when he was practicing along with his Republican colleagues at the Eugene Simpson Baseball Fields in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria.



Two police officers, a congressional aide and a lobbyist also were injured in the attack while other lawmakers and aides scrambled for cover.



Police confronted James Hodgkinson, 66, and shot him to death.



Scalise, 51, has undergone three procedures and multiple units of blood transfusion as a bullet pierced his hip, injured organs, and caused severe bleeding.



The hospital authorities said Scalise has improved over the last 24 hours.



