

16 June 2017



LSE Code: VIXL



BOOST ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland) BOOST S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES 2.25X LEVERAGE DAILY ETP SECURITIES RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS Boost Issuer Public Limited Company (the 'Issuer') wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the Boost S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Leverage Daily ETP Securities (the 'Affected Securities', with ISIN IE00BYTYHQ58) from USD 0.20 to USD 0.02, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 3 May 2017, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 16 June 2017 at the offices of Capita International Financial Services (Ireland) Limited in 2 Grand Canal Square, Grand Canal Harbour, Dublin 2, Ireland.



As a result, the Deed of Amendment has been duly executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed into effect from 19 June 2017.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Boost Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



B9CMSS0R28



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX