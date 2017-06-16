

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus decreased in April, as exports fell and imports rose, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus shrank to EUR 3.39 billion in April from EUR 5.16 billion in March.



In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 4.4 billion.



Exports plunged 12.0 percent month-over-month in April, while imports climbed by 9.0 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, exports rose 4.0 percent annually in April and imports jumped by 43.0 percent.



