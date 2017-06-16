Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2017) - CHC Student Housing Corp. (TSXV: CHC) ("CHC" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2016. The Company's audited annual financial statements (the "Financial Statements"), management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and related certifications for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") have been filed and are available under CHC's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Highlights during the quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2016 include:

Property revenues of $1,494,823 and $5,301,521 respectively.

Net Operating Income ("NOI") of $778,832 and $2,618,272 respectively.

Net loss of $407,047and $650,890 respectively.

Summary of Selected Financial and Operational Information

The selected financial information below is based on and derived from the financial statements for the fourth quarter and full year 2016.

Statement of financial position data As at December 31 2016 2015 Cash $357,292 $842,808 Investment properties $64,895,000 $64,895,000 Total assets $65,800,979 $66,353,022 Total current financial liabilities $53,891,181 $20,641,033 Total non-current financial liabilities $5,064,000 $38,155,301 Total liabilities $58,955,181 $58,796,334

Statement of comprehensive loss data Three Months Ended

December 31 Full Year Ended

December 31 2016 2015 2016 2015 Property revenues $1,494,823 $1,371,675 $5,301,521 $5,194,800 Property operating expenses ($715,991) ($809,991) ($2,683,249) ($2,915,965) Net Operating Income (NOI) $778,832 $561,684 $2,618,272 $2,278,835 General & administrative expense ($242,578) ($370,795) ($1,068,317) ($1,479,927) Transaction costs ($46,500) ($233,077) $686,588 ($2,538,019) Interest income - $32 $40 $2,475 Stock-based compensation ($182,000) - ($149,000) ($432,726) Forfeiture of deposit - - - ($750,000) Interest expense ($714,801) ($622,921) ($2,738,473) ($2,850,268) Fair value adjustment on investment properties - ($4,176,166) - ($4,176,166) Net loss ($407,047) ($4,841,243) ($650,890) ($9,945,796) Net loss per share - basic and diluted ($0.17) ($2.07) ($0.28) ($4.26) Funds From Operations (FFO)(1) ($360,547) ($432,000) ($1,337,478) ($3,231,611) FFO per share ($0.15) ($0.18) ($0.57) ($1.38) Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)(1) ($145,010) ($518,650) ($1,074,671) ($2,934,289) AFFO per share ($0.06) ($0.22) ($0.46) ($1.26) Distributions of cash dividends Nil Nil Nil Nil Weight average shares outstanding(2) 2,335,181 2,335,181 2,335,181 2,335,181

(1) FFO & AFFO are non-IFRS performance measures. Please refer to the definitions of the MD&A as well as the reconciliation to net loss on page below.

(2) After giving retroactive effect to the 85 to 1 common share consolidation that occurred on February 19, 2015.

FFO & AFFO Reconciliation

The following table reconciles FFO and AFFO to net loss and comprehensive loss.

Reconciliation from net loss to FFO & AFFO Three Months Ended

December 31 Full Year Ended

December 31 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net loss ($407,047) ($4,841,243) ($650,890) ($9,945,796) Add:







Transaction costs $46,500 $233,077 ($686,588) $2,538,019 Fair value adjustment on investment properties - $4,176,166 - $4,176,166 Funds From Operations (FFO) ($360,547) ($432,000) ($1,337,478) ($3,231,611) Add (subtract):







Stock-based compensation(1) $182,000 - $149,000 $432,726 Amortization of financing transaction costs $30,161 $27,769 $108,229 $237,727 Straight line rent $3,376 $3,481 $5,579 $3,505 Capital expenditures - ($117,900) - ($376,636) Adjusted Funds From Operations ($145,010) ($518,650) ($1,074,670) ($2,934,289)

(1) Compensation expense for option grants is based on the fair value of the options at the grant date and is recognized over the period from the grant date to the date the award is vested. A liability is recognized for outstanding options based upon the fair value as the Company is a mutual fund corporation and there are retraction rights to the share conditions attached to the common shares. During the period in which options are outstanding, the liability is adjusted for changes in the fair value with such adjustments being recognized as expense in the period in which they occur. The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 adjustment for stock-based compensation/ (recovery) relates to the mark-to-market adjustment of options awarded in December 2014 and January 2015.

FFO for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 amounted to ($360,547) or ($0.15) per share and ($1,337,478) or ($0.57) per share respectively. AFFO for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2015 was a loss of ($145,010) or ($0.06) per share and ($1,074,671) or ($0.46) per share respectively.

The following table reconciles IFRS cash used in operating activities to AFFO:

Reconciliation from cash used in operating activity to AFFO Three Months Ended

December 31 Full Year Ended

December 31 2016 2015 2016 2015 Cash used in operating activities $68,190 ($262,281) ($333,418) ($827,773) Add (subtract):







Transaction costs - $233,077 - $2,538,019 Changes in non-cash working capital ($213,605) ($584,506) ($649,870) ($3,307,958) Depreciation 404 ($1,701) ($10,656) ($7,914) Interest expense ($684,640) ($595,152) ($2,630,244) ($2,612,541) Cash interest paid on mortgages payable $684,641 $809,813 $2,549,518 $2,410,514 Write off of deposit on property - - - ($750,000) Capital expenditures - ($117,900) - ($376,636) Adjusted Funds From Operations ($145,010) ($518,650) ($1,074,670) ($2,934,289)

Going Concern

The Company's consolidated financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis. The Company's ability to continue as a going concern is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The Company has incurred net losses and used significant cash resources in its operating activities since incorporation. It has relied upon financing to fund its operations and acquisitions, primarily through debt and private equity placements.

If the Company is otherwise unable to satisfy its current liabilities through suitable agreements for debt refinancing, equity financing or other measures, planned operations could be scaled back and a portion of the Company's asset could be sold. Additionally, the going concern assumption may no longer be appropriate for the consolidated financial statements and adjustments may be necessary to the carrying values of the assets and liabilities, the reported net loss and the classifications used in the statements of financial position.

As announced by the Company in April 2017, CHC's board of directors has established a special committee to oversee a process to identify, examine and consider strategic and financial alternatives potentially available to the Company with a view to enhancing shareholder value. Such alternatives may include, but are not limited to, a sale of the Company or all or a portion of its assets, a merger or other business combination, a recapitalization or any combination thereof. As a result of this process and subsequent to year end, CHC has entered into a conditional agreement with a third party for the sale of certain properties owned by the Company. The transaction is subject to due diligence which is currently ongoing and has not yet been satisfied or waived, and various other customary closing conditions. If the transaction is consummated, it is expected that it would close in the third quarter of 2017. There can be no assurance that the transaction will proceed or that it will proceed on the contemplated terms unless and until the conditions to the completion of the transaction, and in particular due diligence, are satisfied or waived. The Company will disclose material developments if, as and when they occur.

Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order

The Company is currently subject to a management cease trade granted on May 5, 2017 by its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission, under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), following the Company's announcement on May 1, 2017 (the "Default Announcement") that it would not be in a position to file the Annual Filings on or before May 1, 2017, as required under applicable securities laws, due to the Company's working capital position.

Although the Annual Filings have now been filed, the Company continues to be delayed in the filing of its interim financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 (the "Q1 2017 Interim Financial Statements") which were due to be filed on or before May 30, 2017 under applicable securities laws. The Company expects that these interim financial statements and related MD&A and certifications will be filed on or before June 30, 2017.

Other than as disclosed in the Company's bi-weekly update press releases dated May 18, 2017 and June 1, 2017 and as disclosed in this press release, there are no material changes to the information contained in the Default Announcement. In addition: (i) the Company is satisfying and confirms that it intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the delay in filing the Q1 2017 Interim Financial Statements is continuing, each of which will be issued in the form of a press release; (ii) other than as disclosed in this press release, the Company does not have any information at this time regarding any anticipated specified default subsequent to the default in filing the Annual Filings and Q1 2017 Interim Financial Statements; (iii) the Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings; and (iv) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About CHC Student Housing Corp.

CHC Student Housing Corp. is Canada's only publicly traded company offering high-quality purpose-built student housing properties strategically located on campus or in close proximity to universities and colleges providing students a safe and secure living environment, affordable prices and high-quality amenities. CHC is focused on student housing in primary and well understood secondary markets in Canada.

Non-IFRS measures

The Company's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The following measures: net operating income (or "NOI"), funds from operations (or "FFO"), FFO per share, adjusted funds from operations (or "AFFO") and AFFO per share, are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS, and should not be compared to or construed as alternatives to profit/loss, cash flow from operating activities or other measures of financial performance determined in accordance with IFRS. However, these non-IFRS measures are recognized supplemental measures of performance for real estate issuers widely used by the real estate industry, particularly by those publicly traded entities that own and operate income-producing properties, and the Company believes they provide useful supplemental information to both management and readers in measuring the financial performance of the Company. Further details on non-IFRS measures are set out in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended December 31, 2016 and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

