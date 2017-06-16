SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - June 16, 2017) -

What:

Real Intent will unveil its new multi-mode CDC solution, Verix CDC, as well as showcase its other product families at the 54 th Design Automation Conference (DAC) next week in Austin, Texas, Monday, June 19 - Wednesday, June 21.

The company's president and CEO, Prakash Narain, will also participate in John Cooley's Troublemakers panel on Monday, June 19 at 3:00pm in room 10AB.

To see what Prakash has to say about what's happening at DAC, as well as updates on the company's new and existing products, view his latest video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNtO-KKeuBU

Real Intent is also a proud sponsor of the "Heart of Technology (HOT)" Benefit Party on Monday evening at DAC benefiting the Gary Smith Memorial Scholarship Endowment.

DAC attendees can register for a suite appointment at www.realintent.com/DAC/ or in person at the Real Intent booth.

Exhibit Information:

Booth 928

Austin Convention Center

Exhibit hours: Monday, June 19 - Wednesday, June 21 from 10:00am - 6:00pm

Products on display include:

Verix CDC, the first available product from the new Verix product family, is a complete multi-mode clock-domain crossing (CDC) sign-off solution for RTL designs. It provides one-step analysis and debug of all operating modes in an IC, and boosts productivity for SoC and FPGA design teams. It also maintains Real Intent's product leadership in delivering what the company believes is the industry's fastest-performance, highest-capacity and most precise CDC solution in the market. For more on Verix CDC, a whitepaper and data sheet are available.

Meridian RDC, a new Reset Domain Crossing tool to reduce the insidious silicon risk associated with resets. Together with the company's Meridian CDC sign-off product, it covers the full complement of failures caused by metastability in the modern SoC.

Meridian CDC, which has been upgraded with the addition of a hierarchical CDC flow based on proprietary transparent hierarchical models that deliver scale along with our trademark precision and comprehensiveness.

Ascent XV Pessimism, a field-tested new product for automatic X-pessimism correction in gate-level simulation, delivering the scale and efficiency that make full-chip gate-level simulation viable with all the major simulators. With gate-level simulation widely adopted as an essential backstop in sign-off, Ascent XV Pessimism saves months of sign-off effort.

For more information about DAC, visit the DAC website.

About Real Intent

Companies worldwide rely on Real Intent's EDA software to accelerate functional verification and advanced sign-off of electronic designs. The company provides comprehensive CDC verification, advanced RTL analysis and sign-off solutions to eliminate complex failure modes of SoCs. Real Intent's Verix, Meridian, and Ascent product families lead the market in performance, capacity, accuracy and completeness. Please visit www.realintent.com for more information.

Real Intent and the Real Intent logo are registered trademarks, and Verix, Ascent, Meridian, and iDebug are trademarks of Real Intent, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

