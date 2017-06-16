Global Big Data Services Market to Grow at a CAGR of 25% by 2025 - By Solution Type, Platform Type, Deployment Model Type, Organization Size, End User & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Big Data Services Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Big Data Services Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 25.3% during the forecast period 2016 to 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Trends:

Growing demand for predictive analytics

Increasing market for cloud computing



Raising investments in IT sector



Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Companies Mentioned



1010data, Inc.

Amazon Web Services

Cloudera, Inc.

Dell, Inc.

Guavus, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Hitachi, Ltd.

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Palantir Technologies, Inc.

Accenture LLP

SAS Institute

Splunk

Teradata Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Big Data Services Market, By Solution Type



5 Big Data Services Market, By Platform Type



6 Big Data Services Market, By Deployment Model Type



7 Big Data Services Market, By Organization Size



8 Big Data Services Market, By End User



9 Big Data Services Market, By Geography



10 Key Player Activities



11 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s24q27/global_big_data

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716