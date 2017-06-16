

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's EU measure of inflation increased at a steady pace in May, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Friday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 1.1 percent year-over-year in May, the same rate of rise as in April.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.9 percent annually in April and transport costs went up by 1.0 percent. At the same time, clothing and footwear prices registered a decline of 1.9 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices rose at a slower rate of 1.0 percent in May, after a 2.6 percent gain in the preceding month.



