PPG (NYSE:PPG) today marked the opening of a 45 million euros (US$49 million) paint and coatings manufacturing facility and commercial operation in the Lipetsk region of Russia. The site will provide about 200 total positions and produce about 25 million liters (6.6 million gallons) of coatings at full capacity.

In addition to facilities for manufacturing and distributing coatings for automotive, industrial, packaging, and protective and marine applications, the facility includes administrative offices and technical laboratories.

"PPG's investment in this facility further demonstrates our commitment to better serve our existing customers in Russia and Eastern Europe, and to expand our presence in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region," said Jean-Marie Greindl, PPG senior vice president, global architectural coatings, and president, PPG EMEA. "Having local manufacturing, distribution and technical operations will help PPG meet growing local demand for its innovative paint and coatings products."

Since announcing plans for the new facility in 2013, PPG has established itself as a supportive member of the Lipetsk community through various activities. Last year, PPG employees volunteered at the Griazy orphanage in Lipetsk to help repair and update the building's gymnasium, replacing materials on floors and walls with safer products donated by PPG and its local distributor. PPG also operates an adhesives and sealants plant in Kolomna, Russia, and the company donated to a local school there to help it better serve young people in the community.

"As a community partner, PPG wants to support local organizations that are making a difference where our employees work and live," said Jens Brackebusch, PPG general manager, Russia. "This is an important part of our global mission to be caring, responsible corporate citizens in our communities."

