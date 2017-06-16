Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Western Europe Smart Grid: Market Forecast" report to their offering.

Western Europe is a mature smart grid market, propelled by multiple strong drivers and anchored by regional energy goals set by the European Union (EU). The region includes a range of markets, from countries that were among the first in the world to complete national smart meter rollouts to others that have achieved only minimal smart meter penetration.

The energy policies of Western European countries are more synchronized than those in other regions, owing to the influence exerted by the EU. In response to the threat of climate change, the EU has initiated a broad regional shift towards a green energy economy that requires very significant smart grid infrastructure investment. Several consequences of this regional policy have already come to pass, including national smart meter rollouts and rapid integration of renewable energy resources across the continent. Most countries covered in this study are adhering to an EU smart meter mandate requiring 80% AMI penetration by 2020. Three countries covered in the studyIceland, Switzerland, and Norwayare not EU members, though the latter two are deeply connected to the European energy grid and generally shadow policies followed by EU members.

Western Europe's smart grid policy framework is arguably the strongest in the world, with several countries on the verge of completing national rollouts. Even so, business case realities would likely drive the market if policy directives were to falter. Smart meter rollouts, some of which were in fact enacted prior to the passage of EU smart meter mandates, would go a long way in addressing both Western Europe's high electricity prices and high levels of electricity consumption.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Western Europe snapshot

2. Market forecast

3. Open markets

4. Settled markets

5. Replacement market opportunities

6. Other countries

7. Activity in other smart grid segments

8. Vendor activity

