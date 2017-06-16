On request of BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ), company registration number 556802-2171, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from June 21, 2017. The decision is conditional upon that BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ) can meet the requirements regarding liquidity.



The company has 29,011,221] shares as per today's date.



Short Name: BONEX ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 46,252,6002 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0009858152 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 139748 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 400, 000 EUR ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral Settlement through Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities intraday cross / 202 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:



Industry code: 4000 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 4500 Health Care -----------------------------------





When issued trading



Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 21, 2017, up and including June 22, 2017, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering has been satisfied and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 33 and 107 in the prospectus (Sw. version).



[1] See prospectus page 99 (Sw. version).





[2] After IPO-related transactions.