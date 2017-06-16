Cloud Robotics Market Will Reach $18.2 Billion by 2022 - Technologies, Leading Companies, Solutions, Market Outlook & Forecasts - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cloud Robotics: Technologies, Leading Companies, Solutions, Market Outlook, and Forecasts 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.

The combination of robotics, teleoperation, and cloud technologies is poised to transform enterprise operations, industrial processes, and consumer services across many industry verticals. Both purpose-built and general purpose robotics segments will benefit greatly from cloud operations. In the case of the latter, mass consumerization will be on the horizon by 2022 as end-users become accustomed to autonomous and remote control robots for many different personal services tasks.

This research evaluates the ecosystem, players, technologies and solutions for Cloud Robotics. The report evaluates the current state of technologies and assesses the future outlook of integrated teleoperation, robotics, cloud systems and solutions. The report covers all major robot types such as stationary, wheeled, and legged robots.

The report provides global and regional forecasts for Cloud Robotics apps, services, and components from 2017 to 2022. Forecasts include the market outlook for Cloud Services support of Cloud Robotics including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Robotics as a Service (RaaS). Forecasting for Cloud Robotics by deployment model is also included covering Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Community Cloud.

Key Findings:

Cloud Robotics will amplify the market value of General Purpose Robots

Robotics as a Service will emerge as a major robotics market segment by 2022

Teleoperation and cloud technologies will cause mass consumerization of robotics

Cloud Robotics will facilitate a major shift of manufacturing into cloud infrastructure

The combined Cloud Robotics market will reach $18.2 billion by 2022 with CAGR of 29.5%

by 2022 with CAGR of 29.5% The leading Cloud Robot type by revenue will be Bipedal (e.g. Humanoid Robots) at $365M by 2022

Companies Mentioned



ABB Group

Adept Technology

Automation IG

Calvary Robotics

CloudMinds

Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

Ekso Bionics

Erle Robotics

FANUC Corporation

Google Inc.

HotBlack Robotics Srl

IBM Corporation

iRobot Corp.

KUKA AG

Lockheed Martin

Matrix Industrial Automation

Mazor Robotics

Microsoft Corporation

Motion Controls Robotics Inc.

Ortelio Ltd

(10+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Overview of Industrial IoT (IIoT)



3. Teleoperation and Telerobotics



4. Role of Teleoperation and Telerobotics

5. Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market and Forecasts 2016 - 2021



6. Impact of Teleoperation and Telerobotics



7. Conclusions and Recommendations



