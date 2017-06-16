PotNetwork Holding, Inc.: Diamond CBD Inc. Continues Strengthening Brand Recognition and Clientele at the 4th Annual Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2017 / PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK: POTN) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Diamond CBD, Inc., has received a positive reception at the Fourth Annual Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition. The "2017 CWCBExpo" is being held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, from June 14-16. The Cannabis World Congress and Business Exposition is the definitive business event of the cannabis industry.

At the Exposition, Diamond CBD is exhibiting its full range of CBD oil containing products alongside other innovative products from cutting-edge solutions providers, innovators, and business owners. Featured is Diamond CBD's highly successful Chill Gummy edibles.

"In accordance with our high visibility marketing strategy, we are continuing, through our trade show presence, to increase Diamond CBD's brand's "top of mind" industry awareness, while simultaneously turning CBD enthusiasts into loyal Diamond CBD customers. For us, this Expo is a very exciting event and has not fallen short of our expectations in terms of forming new relationships and building sales that we believe will repeat again and again," stated Maria Gomez, Regional Vice President of Sales for Diamond CBD, Inc.

About the Annual Cannabis World Congress & Exposition: The Annual Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions feature the latest technologies, solutions, and resources for cannabis-related companies. The 2017 CWCBExpo is holding exhibits showcasing products, services and seminars regarding a full spectrum of industry demands and sectors including: Accounting & Insurance Services, Advertising & Marketing Agencies, Banking & Payment Processing Services, Botanicals, Packaging, Dispensing & Vending Machines, Displays & Fixtures, Grow Lights, Hemp Products, Hydroponics & Cultivation Products, Infused Edibles & Beverages, Inventory Tracking, Lawyers & Legal Resources, Licensing Services, Medical Resources, Paraphernalia (Head Shop & Smoke Shop Goods), POS & Management Software, Private Equity & Investment Resources, Professional Training & Education, Security Services & Equipment, Seed Banks, Testing & Lab Services, Tinctures, Tonics, Topicals, Vaporizers, and much, much more.

About Diamond CBD: Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multi-national marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils and E-Liquids found anywhere. For more information, please visit its website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

About PotNetwork Holding Inc: PotNetwork Holding Inc. (OTC PINK: POTN) is a publicly traded company that acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of the full line of Premium Diamond CBD Products.

