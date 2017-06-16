

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Former Chief Executive Officer of Yahoo Marissa Mayer, who once worked with Google, said that she is looking forward to using Gmail again. She later tweeted that her comment about Gmail was taken out of context and that she will continue to use the 'excellent' Yahoo Mail too.



Mayer reportedly made the comment at Accelerate-Her conference in London the next day after her resignation as the CEO of Yahoo following its takeover by Verizon. Mayor said she is 'always faster when using a tool I designed myself.'



Before joining Yahoo five years ago, she helped design Gmail during her 13 years at Google.



In her tweet, Mayer said, 'This out-of-context comment was about Gmail's design and how it has evolved since my work in the early days.'



'I will continue to use the excellent Yahoo Mail too. 'The team's hard work paid off with a dramatically better product,' she added.



Verizon finalized its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo on Tuesday, following which Mayer quit reportedly with a $23 million severance package.



She was hired as president and CEO of Yahoo in July 2012. Prior to that, Mayer was with Google since 1999. She became the 20th employee ever hired at Google and was its first female engineer.



Mayer played key roles in developing the layout of Google's search homepage, as well as other signature Google products and features including Google Images, Google News, Google Maps, and Gmail.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX