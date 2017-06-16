SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/16/17 --Youngevity International, Inc. (OTCQX: YGYID), a leading omni-direct lifestyle company, today announced that The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC has approved the Company's application to have its common stock listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market. Trading on The NASDAQ Capital Market will commence on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 under the ticker symbol "YGYID."

Steve Wallach, Co-Founder and CEO of Youngevity stated, "Youngevity's listing on The NASDAQ Capital Market is a major corporate milestone and a source of great pride for the Youngevity family of employees, distributors, executives and supporters that have contributed to this moment. What enhances that sense of pride and accomplishment is that Youngevity attains this listing by executing and delivering on our business plan and our priority to grow shareholder value with minimal dilution. We are happy to say that meeting NASDAQ's requirements is a culmination of the dedication and hard work of so many throughout the Youngevity family."

"I am thrilled to announce our uplisting to The NASDAQ Capital Market. From the beginning, we approached this goal to up-list as a marathon and not a sprint. This allowed us to organically meet and satisfy the exchange's requirements as we grew our business", stated Dave Briskie, President and CFO of Youngevity. "We view this event as a major cornerstone of our corporate foundation to build upon as we continue to grow Youngevity's brand and culture. We believe listing on NASDAQ increases our visibility and appeal to institutional investors, will provide increased liquidity to a larger universe of investors, and ultimately contribute to shareholder value."

To learn more about Youngevity please visit www.youngevity.com.

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. (OTCQX: YGYID), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company -- offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, Youngevity offers products from the six top-selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. The Company was formed during the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. For general information on products and services, please visit us at youngevity.com. Keep up with our activities by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and includes statements regarding the listing on The NASDAQ Capital Market increasing our visibility and appeal to institutional investors, providing increased liquidity to a larger universe of investors, and ultimately contributing to shareholder value. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to continue to meet the continued listing requirements of The NASDAQ Capital Market and our ability to continue our financial performance and the other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

