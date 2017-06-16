Global Telemonitoring Systems Market (2017-2025): By Product Type, End User & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Telemonitoring Systems Market report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Trends:



High Pool of Geriatric Population



Rapid Advancements in Information Technology



Recent Technological Developments in Telemonitoring Systems



Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Companies Mentioned



Tunstall

TeleMedCare

Telehealth Solutions.

Siemens Healthcare

SHL Telemedicine

Qi Imaging, LLC

Philips Healthcare

Mindray Medical International Limited

Honeywell HomeMed

GE Healthcare

EDevice

DigiO2 International Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cardiocom

Bosch

Advanced Instrumentations

Abbott

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Telemonitoring Systems Market, By Product Type



5 Telemonitoring Systems Market, By End-user



6 Telemonitoring Systems Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies

