Immersion adds touch effects to Festival's creative content creating Ads you can feel in the TouchSense Haptic Gallery

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), the leading developer and licensor of haptic technology, has again partnered with Cannes Lions to bring the power of touch to this year's International Festival of Creativity. Immersion will demonstrate how high-quality tactile effects create more impactful brand experiences on mobile devices by adding haptics to a selection of creative content showcased alongside The Work, the Festival's exhibit of creative works shortlisted for the Lions Awards, at the Palais des Festivals, June 17 24, in Cannes, France.

These pieces of branded content, enhanced with Immersion's TouchSense technology, can be viewed in the TouchSense Haptic Gallery at the Festival in the Palais, in the Cannes Lions Awards section on Immersion's website, or by using Immersion Content Portal App, available for download in the Google Play store.

"Cannes Lions has always embraced innovation and celebrated work that takes storytelling to the next level," said Phillip Thomas, CEO of Ascential Events, the organizer of Cannes Lions. "We are so excited to welcome Immersion back to the Festival to showcase their implementation of touch technology in advertising. I am always in awe when I feel the creative work Immersion has developed for clients, which makes brand experiences more engaging and immersive."

"Brands understand the impact of creative storytelling powered by technology and are eager to implement these new technologies to expand creative horizons and reach audiences in more meaningful ways," said Vic Viegas, CEO, Immersion Corporation. "Studies have shown that ads with touch effects create more excitement and happiness, which make viewers feel a stronger connection with the brand."

The TouchSense® Haptic Gallery includes the use of haptics across a variety of creative advertising campaigns, including automotive, entertainment, consumer packaged goods, consumer services and others.

Learn more about haptic advertising and Immersion's TouchSense® technology at https://www.immersion.com/market/mobile-advertising.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company provides technology solutions for creating immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users' sense of touch. With more than 2,400 issued or pending patents, Immersion's technology has been adopted in more than 3 billion digital devices, and provides haptics in mobile, automotive, advertising, gaming, medical and consumer electronics products. Immersion is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of Immersion Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

All statements, other than the statements of historical fact, are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the benefits and capabilities of Immersion's haptic technology or TouchSense Ads and statements that with Immersion's haptic technology or TouchSense Ads, mobile ads and brand experiences perform better on key metrics such as ad awareness, brand sentiment, purchase intent and click-through rates, statements that haptics substantially increase the likelihood that users will unmute a mobile advertisement, and the statement that key performance metrics in multiple studies confirm impressive increase in user engagement.

Immersion's actual results might differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with Immersion's business, which include, but are not limited to: unanticipated difficulties and challenges encountered in product development efforts (including with respect to Immersion's TouchSense Technology) by Immersion and its licensees; unanticipated difficulties and challenges encountered in implementation efforts by Immersion's licensees; adverse outcomes in any future intellectual property-related litigation and the costs related thereto; the effects of the current macroeconomic climate; delay in or failure to achieve adoption of or commercial demand for Immersion's products or third party products incorporating Immersion's technologies; and a delay in or failure to achieve the acceptance of touch feedback as a critical user experience. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of Immersion.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in Immersion's most current Form 10-K, and Form 10-Q, both of which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Immersion's beliefs and predictions as of the date of this release. Immersion disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements as a result of financial, business, or any other developments occurring after the date of this release.

Immersion, the Immersion logo, and TouchSense are trademarks of Immersion Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

