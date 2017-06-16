VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/16/17 -- DuSolo Fertilizers Inc., (TSX VENTURE: DSF) ("DuSolo" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Alastair Brownlow as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective June 16, 2017.

Mr. Brownlow is a senior consultant with Red Fern Consulting Ltd., a private company that provides accounting and administrative infrastructure to junior public companies and where he specializes in the mining industry and has significant accounting experience in mineral exploration and development companies in Canada and throughout the world. Mr. Brownlow has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Simon Fraser University and he is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a U.S. Certified Public Accountant (Washington).

Giles Baynham, Chief Executive Officer, noted, "We welcome Alastair and the Red Fern team to DuSolo, bringing a depth of experience and services to the CFO role, and look forward to working with them as we expand our sales and develop new products for the agriculture industry in Brazil. The Company also thanks Dr. Ruxton, who stepped in as interim Chief Financial Officer during this transition."

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of DuSolo which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and DuSolo disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

