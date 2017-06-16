In its New Energy Outlook 2017 report (NEO), published earlier this week, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) outlines its expectations for energy in the Americas between now and 2040. The report predicts big for the key regional markets Brazil, Chile and Mexico.

In the rapidly expanding economies of Latin America, BNEF expects total electricity generation capacity to grow 66% by 2040, and for renewable sources (including big hydro) to account for the vast majority of new capacity to be added.

Across Latin America, according to BNEF figures, wind and solar currently account for around 4% of generation capacity. This is expected to reach 37% by 2040, by which time around 90% of the region's electricity will come from new energy sources - including big hydro and nuclear as well as solar & wind.

The New Energy Outlook report goes on to provide further details on the region's strongest markets; Brazil, Chile and Mexico.

Mexico Having already produced some of the cheapest bids for solar seen worldwide, Mexico is expected to be a major market for renewables in the coming years. BNEF expects the country's ...

