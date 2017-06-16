MARTELA CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 JUNE 2017 AT 3.30 P.M.



MARTELA'S OUTLOOK FOR 2017



The Martela Group lowers it's revenue and operating result guidance for 2017. Change is due to the timing variations of projects especially in Sweden and somewhat due to operating challenges related to the implementation of IT system reforms.



NEW GUIDANCE FOR 2017



The Martela Group anticipates that its 2017 revenue will decrease and operating result will decrease slightly compared to the previous year. Due to normal seasonal variations, the Group's operating result accumulates mainly during the second half of the year.



PREVIOUS GUIDANCE FOR 2017



The Martela Group anticipates that its 2017 revenue and operating result will remain on the 2016 level. Due to normal seasonal variations, the Group's operating result accumulates mainly during the second half of the year.



Revenue for January-December 2016 was EUR 129.1 million and operating result EUR 6.2 million.



Martela will publish its January-June 2017 Half year financial report on 9 August 2017.



Our strategic direction is defined by our mission "Better working" and our vision "People-centric workplaces". Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We will focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.



